Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.36%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.36% at 1518.15 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 5.34%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.89% and Jagran Prakashan Ltd added 2.34%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 5.54% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.70% and Nifty IT index increased 1.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.14% to close at 11930.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.21% to close at 40593.8 today.

