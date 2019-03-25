Benchmarks trade near day's low; breadth weak

Key equity benchmarks were hovering near the day's low in afternoon trade, tracking weakness in other Asian shares. At 13:17 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 408.40 points or 1.07% at 37,756.21. The index was down 122.50 points or 1.07% at 11,334.40.

The Sensex was currently trading below the psychological 38,000 level after sliding below that level in early trade. Trading for the week began on a subdued note as domestic stocks dropped in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Stocks traded with weakness in morning trade. Weakness persisted on the bourses in afternoon trade.

Selling was broad based. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 1.05%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.11%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 671 shares rose and 1801 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

(down 2.96%), (down 2.19%), Yes (down 2.18%), (down 2.11%), ICICI (down 1.84%), (down 1.37%) and ITC (down 1.18%), were the major Sensex losers.

NTPC (up 2.31%), (up 1.44%) and (up 0.78%), were the major Sensex gainers.

fell 1.29%. said it will invest $10 million in US-based artificial intelligence-focussed venture capital fund, The House Fund II. The transaction is expected to be completed before the first quarter of the financial year 2019-2020. Minority holding in the proposed transaction will not exceed 20% of the total fund size. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 March 2019.

of (SBI) fell 1.39%. SBI announced that its board approved extension of validity period for raising equity capital of upto Rs 20,000 crore from market by way of FPO/QIP/preferential allotment/rights issue/any other mode or a combination of these till 31 March 2020. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 March 2019.

In a separate announcement, board approved allotment of 12,513 non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds, for inclusion in additional tier 1 capital of the bank, in the nature of debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakh each, at par, bearing coupon of 9,45% p.a. payable annually with call option after 5 years or any anniversary date thereafter, aggregating to Rs. crore to the bond subscribers on 22 March 2019. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 March 2019.

was up 1.04%. announced that the audit of research and development facility of Aurigene Discovery Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary, situated at Miyapur, by the (USFDA), completed on 21 March 2019. No FDA 483 was issued at the end of inspection. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 March 2019.

dropped 1.29%. Construction, the construction arm of L&T, was awarded large contracts for its Buildings and Factories and Water and Effluent Treatment businesses. The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 March 2019.

rose 1.61%. The board of directors of company have declared an interim of Re 1 per equity share and 27 March 2019 is the record date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 March 2019.

Overseas, Asian markets plummeted Monday, amid heightened recession worries. US stocks closed sharply lower Friday, after a downbeat round of economic data in and the US stoked global growth fears while a closely watched measure of the yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, triggering recession worries.

According to the reading of IHS Markit's purchasing manager's index, the fell to 52.5 in March from 53 in February. US wholesale inventories rose 1.2% in January after a revised estimate of a 1.1% increase in December, the Commerce Department said.

In Europe, at a pivotal summit where meetings overran dramatically, the offered the U.K. a two-pronged plan to extend Brexit beyond the March 29 deadline. The U.K. will be offered a delay until May 22, if approve the had negotiated. If not, the EU will support a shorter delay, to April 12 to formulate a new plan.

The PMI figure for the eurozone in March showed that the preliminary Markit PMI Composite figure, seasonally adjusted, was 51.3, below the February figure of 51.9.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)