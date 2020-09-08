JUST IN
Australia ASX200 closes above 6K level on Covid-19 vaccine optimism
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.00%

Nifty Media index closed down 3.00% at 1604 today. The index has added 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Ltd fell 5.64%, Dish TV India Ltd gained 4.76% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 4.55%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.86% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.99% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.33% to close at 11317.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.14% to close at 38365.35 today.

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 16:00 IST

