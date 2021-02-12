Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.70%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.70% at 3486.25 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 3.55%, Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 3.21% and Welspun Corp Ltd fell 2.74%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 31.00% over last one year compared to the 24.55% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 1.55% and Nifty Consumption index has slid 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.07% to close at 15163.3 while the SENSEX added 0.02% to close at 51544.3 today.

