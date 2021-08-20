Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.43%

Nifty Metal index ended down 6.43% at 5335.95 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd slipped 9.55%, Vedanta Ltd shed 9.01% and Tata Steel Ltd dropped 8.32%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 110.00% over last one year compared to the 45.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 3.76% and Nifty Realty index is down 3.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.71% to close at 16450.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.54% to close at 55329.32 today.

