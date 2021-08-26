Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.27%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.27% at 5404.7 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd shed 4.93%, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 4.51% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 3.44%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 114.00% over last one year compared to the 44.05% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.17% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 16636.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.01% to close at 55949.1 today.

