Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.98%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.98% at 5627.35 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 5.62%, Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 4.12% and Vedanta Ltd slipped 3.98%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 144.00% over last one year compared to the 51.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.94% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.99% to close at 17646 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.93% to close at 59189.73 today.

