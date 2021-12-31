Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.94%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.94% at 5521.75 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd added 5.76%, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 3.48% and Vedanta Ltd rose 2.37%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 70.00% over last one year compared to the 24.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 1.69% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.87% to close at 17354.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.80% to close at 58253.82 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)