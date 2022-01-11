Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 1.90%

Nifty Metal index closed down 1.90% at 5610.35 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 5.21%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped 5.03% and Steel Authority of India Ltd slipped 4.87%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 61.00% over last one year compared to the 24.65% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 1.23% and Nifty IT index increased 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.29% to close at 18055.75 while the SENSEX increased 0.37% to close at 60616.89 today.

