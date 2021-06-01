Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index falls 0.93%

Nifty Private Bank index closed down 0.93% at 18521.6 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd dropped 1.91%, Federal Bank Ltd slipped 1.72% and IDFC First Bank Ltd shed 1.62%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 70.00% over last one year compared to the 58.50% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.78% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.05% to close at 15574.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.00% to close at 51934.88 today.

