Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.76%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.76% at 1427.9 today. The index has added 26.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India fell 11.36%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd dropped 4.99% and Indian Overseas Bank slipped 4.69%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 56.00% over last one year compared to the 13.18% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.74% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.10% to close at 10302.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.13% to close at 34915.8 today.

