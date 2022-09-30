Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.01%, NIFTY jumps 1.64%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.01% at 2995 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank added 6.20%, Punjab National Bank rose 4.73% and Bank of Baroda gained 3.88%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 2.97% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 2.79% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.64% to close at 17094.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.80% to close at 57426.92 today.

