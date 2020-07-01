Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.63%, NIFTY jumps 1.24%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.63% at 1479.7 today. The index is up 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank gained 6.05%, Bank of Baroda added 5.76% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shed 4.97%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 54.00% over last one year compared to the 12.43% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 2.84% and Nifty Private Bank index added 2.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.24% to close at 10430.05 while the SENSEX added 1.43% to close at 35414.45 today.

