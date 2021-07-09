Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.38%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.38% at 366.15 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sunteck Realty Ltd jumped 6.85%, DLF Ltd added 4.34% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.40%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 79.00% over last one year compared to the 45.10% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.99% and Nifty Media index increased 0.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.24% to close at 15689.8 while the SENSEX has declined 0.35% to close at 52386.19 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)