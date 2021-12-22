Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.95%, NIFTY jumps 1.10%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.95% at 473.5 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 8.30%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 6.65% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 5.31%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 64.00% over last one year compared to the 25.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.99% and Nifty Metal index added 1.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.10% to close at 16955.45 while the SENSEX added 1.09% to close at 56930.56 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)