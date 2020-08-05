Nila Spaces consolidated net profit declines 27.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 34.83% to Rs 4.94 croreNet profit of Nila Spaces declined 27.94% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.83% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.947.58 -35 OPM %26.3229.02 -PBDT1.171.59 -26 PBT1.131.53 -26 NP0.981.36 -28
