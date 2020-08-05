Nila Spaces consolidated net profit declines 27.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.83% to Rs 4.94 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces declined 27.94% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.83% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.947.5826.3229.021.171.591.131.530.981.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)