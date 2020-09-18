JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Rites approves buyback of shares up to Rs 257 crore
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam announces cessation of directors

Capital Market 

With effect from 19 September 2020

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that Rajen Habib Khwaja (DIN:00I01884) and Dr. Sabita Pradhan, (DIN: 07977780) have ceased to be Independent Directors (part-time Non-Official Directors) on the Board of Rail Vikas Nigam with effect from 19 September 2020 on completion of their tenure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU