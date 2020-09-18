Rail Vikas Nigam announces cessation of directors

-
With effect from 19 September 2020Rail Vikas Nigam announced that Rajen Habib Khwaja (DIN:00I01884) and Dr. Sabita Pradhan, (DIN: 07977780) have ceased to be Independent Directors (part-time Non-Official Directors) on the Board of Rail Vikas Nigam with effect from 19 September 2020 on completion of their tenure.
