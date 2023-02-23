Borosil Renewables commences production of solar glass

Borosil Renewables has commenced the commercial production of Solar Glass from the SG-3 furnace at its plant in Bharuch District, Gujarat from 23 February 2023.

With this, the production capacity of the Company for production of Solar Glass has increased from 450 Tonnes Per Day to 1000 Tonnes Per Day.

