HB Stockholdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Birla Tyres Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2022.

HB Stockholdings Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 69.25 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20031 shares in the past one month.

Birla Tyres Ltd crashed 9.66% to Rs 17.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 9.62% to Rs 37.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd plummeted 8.64% to Rs 66.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49795 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd pared 7.82% to Rs 46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10168 shares in the past one month.

