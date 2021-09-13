Advanced Enzyme soars on positive breakthrough in RCTs of COVID-fatigue treating enzymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies surged 9.36% to Rs 401.15 after the company announced positive clinical breakthrough in the randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of systemic enzymes and probiotics to resolve 'long covid' fatigue symptoms.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the company said that its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplementsImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 have passed the promising stages of randomized controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post‐COVID fatigue symptoms.

Muscle fatigue and cognitive disturbances persist in patients after recovery from acute COVID‐19 disease. However, there are no specific treatments available globally to treat post‐COVID fatigue complications.

With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements ImmunoSEB (systemic enzyme complex) and ProbioSEB CSC3 (probiotic complex) in patients suffering from COVID‐19 induced fatigue, a randomized, multi‐centric, double blind and placebo‐controlled trial was conducted in 200 patients suffering from post‐COVID fatigue symptoms.

The coronavirus disease‐19 (COVID‐19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS‐CoV‐2), is a worldwide pandemic afflicting a large population across the globe. Most infected people develop acute symptoms that last for 7-10 days.

However, one or more symptoms (physical, cognitive and/or psychological) persist for weeks or even months in a substantial percentage of people. Fatigue is the most persistent and debilitating symptom of long COVID.

Vasant Rathi, chairman, AETL, said: "Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomized clinical trials. Recent trials suggest that nutraceuticals product supplement succours in recovery of COVID patients."

Advanced Enzyme is one of the largest enzyme companies in India, with competencies across the value chain: R&D, manufacturing and marketing/distribution of enzymes. The company operates two primary business segments: healthcare and nutrition and bioprocessing. It has multiple subsidiaries operating in similar businesses.

Advanced Enzyme's consolidated net profit rose 11.07% to Rs 38.04 crore on 23.99% increase in net sales to Rs 137.01 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

