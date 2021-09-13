Apcotex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 September 2021.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 September 2021.

Apcotex Industries Ltd soared 14.25% to Rs 442.6 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20258 shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd surged 12.87% to Rs 414. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14974 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd spiked 7.02% to Rs 999. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50306 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 6.77% to Rs 123.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd gained 6.63% to Rs 2532.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8653 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)