Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2021.

Kiri Industries Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 December 2021.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd soared 12.25% to Rs 14.57 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd surged 10.74% to Rs 500. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9565 shares in the past one month.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd spiked 9.51% to Rs 553.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7951 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd gained 8.62% to Rs 84.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd spurt 7.91% to Rs 1974.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16105 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)