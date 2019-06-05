JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Talwalkars Healthclubs consolidated net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 136.03 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 25.48% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 136.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.78% to Rs 59.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 525.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 452.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales136.03120.96 12 525.21452.39 16 OPM %15.4314.85 -14.7314.26 - PBDT26.2321.28 23 91.6476.81 19 PBT24.1619.79 22 83.9170.84 18 NP17.5313.97 25 59.5150.10 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU