India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 136.03 crore

Net profit of rose 25.48% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 136.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.78% to Rs 59.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 525.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 452.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

136.03120.96525.21452.3915.4314.8514.7314.2626.2321.2891.6476.8124.1619.7983.9170.8417.5313.9759.5150.10

