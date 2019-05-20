Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit rises 16.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 37.67% to Rs 37.48 crore

Net profit of rose 16.32% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.67% to Rs 37.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.58% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 122.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

37.4860.13122.46146.518.7210.2911.6114.422.915.6513.0120.951.974.909.2618.172.782.397.8912.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)