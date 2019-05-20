Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit rises 16.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.67% to Rs 37.48 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 16.32% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.67% to Rs 37.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.58% to Rs 7.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 122.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.4860.13 -38 122.46146.51 -16 OPM %8.7210.29 -11.6114.42 - PBDT2.915.65 -48 13.0120.95 -38 PBT1.974.90 -60 9.2618.17 -49 NP2.782.39 16 7.8912.06 -35
