Rakan Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of Rakan Steels remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.659.732.082.570.070.070.040.040.030.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)