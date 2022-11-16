Rakan Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 8.65 croreNet profit of Rakan Steels remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.659.73 -11 OPM %2.082.57 -PBDT0.070.07 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
