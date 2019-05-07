Ram Info standalone net profit declines 2.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 9.45 croreNet profit of Ram Info declined 2.08% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.19% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 32.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.4510.17 -7 32.9026.13 26 OPM %2.541.08 -5.595.05 - PBDT0.390.46 -15 2.101.75 20 PBT0.300.15 100 1.511.05 44 NP0.470.48 -2 1.821.28 42
