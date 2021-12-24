Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shriram Properties Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd, Future Enterprises-DVR and Revathi Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2021.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd tumbled 7.11% to Rs 241.85 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5260 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Properties Ltd crashed 6.20% to Rs 84.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd lost 6.06% to Rs 9.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR slipped 5.68% to Rs 12.63. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39179 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd plummeted 5.37% to Rs 656.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.

