Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and SKIL Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2021.

Umiya Tubes Ltd crashed 8.31% to Rs 7.61 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3435 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd lost 6.01% to Rs 83.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 881 shares in the past one month.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd tumbled 5.46% to Rs 140.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1904 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd shed 5.03% to Rs 11.13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4731 shares in the past one month.

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 3.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30071 shares in the past one month.

