Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

G G Engineering Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd and Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2021.

Umiya Tubes Ltd lost 8.10% to Rs 7.94 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2561 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd crashed 7.65% to Rs 17.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd tumbled 7.05% to Rs 576.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd pared 6.69% to Rs 237.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd slipped 6.32% to Rs 7.41. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

