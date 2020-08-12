Rama Steel Tubes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.57% to Rs 47.45 croreNet loss of Rama Steel Tubes reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.57% to Rs 47.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.45100.05 -53 OPM %-1.014.10 -PBDT-1.322.44 PL PBT-2.131.74 PL NP-1.921.53 PL
