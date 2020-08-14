Loyal Equipments consolidated net profit rises 784.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 175.96% to Rs 7.92 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments rose 784.62% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 175.96% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.922.87 176 OPM %22.3516.38 -PBDT1.560.33 373 PBT1.270.13 877 NP1.150.13 785
