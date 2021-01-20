Ramco Systems, HERE join hands to embed location intelligence

HERE Technologies, a mapping and location platform services firm announced a partnership with Ramco Systems to embed location intelligence in their Logistics ERP platform.

Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated and smart platform engineered to provide an end-to-end comprehensive business solution for 3PLs, Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarders, Project Cargo, Reefer Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics and Parcel/ Express Service Providers. By embedding geo-visualization layer provided by HERE Technologies, Ramco Systems' clients will benefit from real-time view of their logistics operations using HERE Maps.

In addition, Ramco Systems will use HERE Technologies' routing APIs to compute accurate ETAs (expected time of arrival) based on historic and real-time traffic conditions, movement of hazmat materials as well as truck attributes, thus enabling improved customer satisfaction. HERE Technologies will also provide advanced algorithms around dynamic re-routing to allow for updates to routes based on changes on traffic, weather, tour or new orders.

Ramco Systems will also integrate the HERE SDK to support turn by turn navigation on the mobile device supporting driver behavior analysis and allow drivers to safely stay focused on the road and traffic conditions around them. The announcement was made before market hours today, 20 January 2021.

Ramco Systems' consolidated net profit surged 19.39% to Rs 16.93 crore on 10.03% increase in net sales to Rs 159.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Ramco Systems fell 0.80% to Rs 690.70. Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

