JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Vikas Multicorp Ltd and Kwality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2021.

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 32.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 88465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 14.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70446 shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd tumbled 4.95% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1857 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Multicorp Ltd fell 4.94% to Rs 4.43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kwality Ltd plummeted 4.90% to Rs 2.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)