Ramco Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and Jindal Poly Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2021.

Ramco Systems Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 470.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12421 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd spiked 15.34% to Rs 818.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40375 shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd surged 14.29% to Rs 255.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22410 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd jumped 13.03% to Rs 1712.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10999 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd advanced 9.79% to Rs 1134.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11019 shares in the past one month.

