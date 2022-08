Ramco Systems partners with Australian freight and distribution service provider

To deploy its Logistics ERP software for Freight Specialists

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Logistics ERP Software at Freight Specialists, a leading freight and distribution services provider based out of Sydney, Australia, to automate company-wide operations and services. Founded over 30 years ago and privately owned, Freight Specialists is a leader in regional warehousing and distribution within Australia and New Zealand, known for high quality service and long-term customer relationships.

With modules for Transportation Management, Warehouse Management, Contract and Invoice Management, and bundled with Finance and Accounting, Ramco Logistics ERP Software will replace Freight Specialists' legacy application, thereby establishing a single, integrated, intelligent cloud ERP platform with mobile and analytics that will provide superior user experience, end-to-end visibility and control while enabling real-time operational excellence.

