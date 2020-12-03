Ramco Systems wins 'HR Vendor of the Year' 2020 Award

Ramco Systems won accolades for its Global Payroll Software at the 2020 HR Vendors of the Year Awards held in Singapore.

Ramco prevailed over global vendors to achieve two Golds for Best Payroll Software and Best Payroll Outsourcing provider.

Conducted by Human Resources magazine and adjudicated by industry leaders, the HR Vendors of the Year Awards are one of Asia's biggest events dedicated to HR solution providers.

