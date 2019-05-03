Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 269.70 crore

Net profit of rose 9.34% to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 269.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.24% to Rs 227.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 856.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 888.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

