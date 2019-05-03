Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 21.16% in the December 2018 quarter
Sunteck Realty standalone net profit rises 254.80% in the September 2018 quarter
Sunteck Realty Ltd Falls 3.94%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.02%
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 11.93% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.49% to Rs 269.70 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty rose 9.34% to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 269.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.24% to Rs 227.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 856.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 888.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales269.70206.68 30 856.79888.29 -4 OPM %32.9451.69 -44.1241.24 - PBDT93.46101.98 -8 371.74333.52 11 PBT92.83101.55 -9 369.55331.84 11 NP64.5259.01 9 227.55214.18 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU