Ramsons Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Ramsons Projects reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-25.00-40.00 -PBDT0.02-0.02 LP PBT0.02-0.02 LP NP0.02-0.02 LP
