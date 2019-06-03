Rap Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 452.00% to Rs 1.38 croreNet profit of Rap Media reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 452.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.68% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.78% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.380.25 452 2.134.71 -55 OPM %63.77-748.00 -12.6820.81 - PBDT0.87-1.80 LP 0.251.05 -76 PBT0.81-1.84 LP 00.77 -100 NP0.82-1.85 LP 0.010.76 -99
