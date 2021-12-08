Rategain Travel Tech subscribed 75%

The issue received bids for over 1.29 crore shares as against 1.73 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Rategain Travel Technologies received bids for 1,29,32,815 shares as against 1,73,51,146 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (8 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 75%.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 December 2021 and it will close on 9 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 405-425. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises of a fresh issue up to Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Rategain Travel Technologies on Monday, 29 November 2021, finalized allocation of 1,40,90,136 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 425 per share, aggregating to Rs 598.83 crore.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards repayment/prepayment of indebtedness availed by RateGain UK, one of the company's subsidiaries, from Silicon Valley Bank amounting to Rs 85.26 crore, payment of deferred consideration for acquisition of DHISCO amounting to Rs 25.20 crore, strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth amounting to Rs 80 crore, Investment in technology innovation, artificial intelligence and other organic growth initiatives amounting to Rs 50 crore, purchase of certain capital equipment for the company's data centre amounting to Rs 40.77 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

RateGain Travel Technologies is engaged in offering travel and hospitality solutions for hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries. The company is one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry.

In the five months ended on 31 August 2021, the company reported a net loss of Rs 8.34 crore and sales of Rs 125.27 crore.

