Volumes soar at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

NOCIL Ltd, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 February 2023.

Phoenix Mills Ltd clocked volume of 15.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 410.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3682 shares. The stock lost 1.25% to Rs.1,324.95. Volumes stood at 2405 shares in the last session.

NOCIL Ltd recorded volume of 16.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 75.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21822 shares. The stock gained 1.32% to Rs.215.00. Volumes stood at 85692 shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd recorded volume of 13462 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 19.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.11,319.30. Volumes stood at 1615 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 15.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.97% to Rs.138.75. Volumes stood at 7.61 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 90897 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14479 shares. The stock lost 7.26% to Rs.695.40. Volumes stood at 10181 shares in the last session.

