Ratnamani Metals rises after order win

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 1.53% to Rs 1,945.70 after the company received a domestic order worth Rs 81.79 crore for carbon steel pipes from oil and gas sector.

The order is to be executed between September 2021 to March 2022.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

Ratnamani Metals' consolidated net profit tanked 40.5% to Rs 60.15 crore on 41.7% decline in net sales to Rs 440.79 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

