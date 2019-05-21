JUST IN
Atlanta reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 8.15 crore

Net profit of Atlanta reported to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 69.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 26.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.86% to Rs 17.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.15-9.22 LP 17.53123.98 -86 OPM %-175.09706.72 --180.3811.91 - PBDT25.84-68.56 LP -0.25-5.47 95 PBT25.47-69.43 LP -3.51-8.96 61 NP19.82-69.68 LP -2.99-26.35 89

