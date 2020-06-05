HFCL consolidated net profit declines 90.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.44% to Rs 663.19 crore

Net profit of HFCL declined 90.77% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.44% to Rs 663.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1215.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.34% to Rs 227.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 3838.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4737.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

663.191215.473838.914737.7910.768.5612.848.7742.94107.50400.30366.2628.0799.02358.35339.295.7862.63227.25219.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)