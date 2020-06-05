HFCL consolidated net profit declines 90.77% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.44% to Rs 663.19 croreNet profit of HFCL declined 90.77% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.44% to Rs 663.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1215.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.34% to Rs 227.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 3838.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4737.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales663.191215.47 -45 3838.914737.79 -19 OPM %10.768.56 -12.848.77 - PBDT42.94107.50 -60 400.30366.26 9 PBT28.0799.02 -72 358.35339.29 6 NP5.7862.63 -91 227.25219.91 3
