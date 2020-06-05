RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 93.51% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 88.67 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 93.51% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 88.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 168.36% to Rs 29.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 375.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales88.6768.80 29 375.57330.16 14 OPM %14.109.52 -15.7510.16 - PBDT12.586.06 108 58.1330.37 91 PBT8.462.12 299 41.7715.05 178 NP2.981.54 94 29.0110.81 168
