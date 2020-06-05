HFCL standalone net profit declines 96.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.21% to Rs 610.77 crore

Net profit of HFCL declined 96.12% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.21% to Rs 610.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1094.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 203.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 3547.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4366.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

610.771094.683547.304366.207.985.9512.047.8028.7889.05358.07308.2617.1784.26327.93290.742.0051.49203.83184.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)