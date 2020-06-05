HFCL standalone net profit declines 96.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 44.21% to Rs 610.77 croreNet profit of HFCL declined 96.12% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.21% to Rs 610.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1094.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 203.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 3547.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4366.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales610.771094.68 -44 3547.304366.20 -19 OPM %7.985.95 -12.047.80 - PBDT28.7889.05 -68 358.07308.26 16 PBT17.1784.26 -80 327.93290.74 13 NP2.0051.49 -96 203.83184.03 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU