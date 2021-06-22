RBI Announces Auction of Government of India Dated Securities For Rs 26000 Crore On 25 June 2021

Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 26,000 crore. These securities include 4.26% GS 2023 (Rs 3000 crore), 5.85% GS 2030 (Rs 14000 crore), 6.76% GS 2061(Rs 9000 crore). The GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 6,000 crore against above security/securities.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 25, 2021. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on June 28, 2021 (Monday).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)