RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations Of Simultaneous Purchase And Sale of GOI Securities For Rs 10000 Crore

On a review of current and evolving liquidity and market conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crores each on July 02, 2020. The Reserve Bank will purchase some securities using the multiple price auction method.

These include 6.79% GS 2020, 7.26% GS 2029, 6.68% GS 2031 and 6.57% GS 2033 05-Dec-2033. The Reserve Bank will simultaneously sell some securities using the multiple price auction method: These include 182 DTB 15102020, 182 DTB 22102020, 364 DTB 22042021 and 364 DTB 29042021.

