RBI Says Non-food Bank Credit Growth Decelerates To 7.3% In April 2020 From 11.9% In April 2019

-
ALSO READ
Banks non-food credit growth eases to 7.3% in February 2020
Bank credit up 6.74 pc to Rs 102.69 lakh cr; deposits rise 9.82 pc
Covid-19: SBI opens emergency credit line for borrowers
Non-food bank credit growth slows to 7.6 pc in March
Bank Credit Growth Decelerated For Fourth Successive Quarter In December 2019
-
The RBI has come up with data on sectoral deployment of bank credit collected from select 33 scheduled commercial banks, accounting for about 90 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all scheduled commercial banks, for the month of April 2020.
Highlights of the sectoral deployment of bank credit show that on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7.3% in April 2020 from 11.9% in April 2019. Credit growth to agriculture & allied activities decelerated to 3.9% in April 2020 from 7.9% in April 2019.
Credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.7% in April 2020 from 6.9% in April 2019. Within industry, credit growth to 'beverage & tobacco', 'petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels', 'paper & paper products' and 'rubber, plastic & their products' accelerated. However, credit growth to 'mining & quarrying', 'chemicals & chemical products', 'construction', 'textiles', 'all engineering' and 'basic metal & metal products' decelerated/contracted.
Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 11.2% in April 2020 from 16.8% in April 2019. Personal loans growth decelerated to 12.1% in April 2020 from 15.7% in April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU