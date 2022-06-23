RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

-
ALSO READ
RBL Bank hits record low after the bank appoints new CEO & MD
RBL Bank denies rumors linking new CEO appointment with asset quality challenges
RBL Bank's Financial Health Remains Stables, Assures RBI
RBL Bank receives RBI approval for appointment of interim MD & CEO
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja steps down
-
The private lender said that that R Subramaniakumar will replace Vishwavir Ahuja as the bank's managing director & CEO for a period of three years with effect from 23 June 2022.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as the shareholders had approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim managing director & CEO of the bank from 25 December 2021 till 24 June 2022 or till the appointment of a regular managing director & CEO whichever is earlier.
Consequent to the appointment of R Subramaniakumar, Rajeev Ahuja would now perform his role as executive director in terms of approval granted by RBI on 24 February 2020 and shareholders at their annual general meeting held on 19 July 2020.
R Subramaniakumar is a veteran banker with 40 years of experience, across the banking verticals and with board level position for more than five years, including on the board of overseas JV bank.
RBL Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, agriculture finance and financial inclusion, treasury operations and other banking related activities.
RBL Bank's standalone net profit surged 162.6% to Rs 197.83 crore on a 5.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,642.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of RBL Bank rose 1.52% to Rs 86.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU