RBL Bank appoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

The private lender said that that R Subramaniakumar will replace Vishwavir Ahuja as the bank's managing director & CEO for a period of three years with effect from 23 June 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as the shareholders had approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim managing director & CEO of the bank from 25 December 2021 till 24 June 2022 or till the appointment of a regular managing director & CEO whichever is earlier.

Consequent to the appointment of R Subramaniakumar, Rajeev Ahuja would now perform his role as executive director in terms of approval granted by RBI on 24 February 2020 and shareholders at their annual general meeting held on 19 July 2020.

R Subramaniakumar is a veteran banker with 40 years of experience, across the banking verticals and with board level position for more than five years, including on the board of overseas JV bank.

RBL Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, agriculture finance and financial inclusion, treasury operations and other banking related activities.

RBL Bank's standalone net profit surged 162.6% to Rs 197.83 crore on a 5.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,642.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of RBL Bank rose 1.52% to Rs 86.75 on the BSE.

